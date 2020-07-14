The 8 Best Pieces of Advice From the Celebrity Call Center Premiere

On a Date Who Couldn’t Perform:

Although Kristy from Cathedral City, CA was first connected with Akbar Gbajabiamila, the American Ninja Warrior co-host passed off the call to Dr. Dubrow and Heather.

Why? Well, because the former NFL star thought the Botched doctor could shed some light on Kristy’s date’s erectile dysfunction problem.

However, it was Heather who made the situation crystal clear.

“Liquor dick!” the former The Real Housewives of Orange County star exclaimed. “Listen, they went out, they had fun, they were dancing, there was a mood, they went back to the apartment, they’re both in the mood, they’re both happy, he gets liquor dick.”

She continued, “What are you gonna do? She’s cranky, she was in the mood for it, she storms off. Alright, what are you gonna do?”

Per Heather, Kristy should just ask the guy out again, but for coffee this time.

“Let’s stay away from the liquor,” Heather concluded. “Sit down and go, ‘I’m so sorry. I was such a douche the other night, we both drank too much, let’s just put it behind us. Let’s hang out. Let’s be friends.’ Whatever.”