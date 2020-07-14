Texas county approves tax subsidies for new Tesla vehicle factory By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: The Tesla logo is seen on a car in Los Angeles

() – A central Texas county that includes Austin on Tuesday approved a plan to provide millions in tax subsidies to Tesla Inc (O:) if it builds a $1.1 billion vehicle factory in their community.

A majority of commissioners in Travis County voted in favor of providing the electric carmaker with a tax rebate worth at least $14.7 million. One commissioner abstained after asking for a week’s delay.

Commissioners in favor of the agreement decided to move forward after a representative of Tesla said executives of the electric auto maker had met with the governor of a rival state, without naming the state.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR