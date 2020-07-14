Terence Corcoran: Subjective journalism

Article content

Throughout North America, the threats to freedom of the press and free speech seem to be expanding. The attacks come from all angles — from government, from technology, from within journalism, from the executives and owners of news organizations, from the left and from the right — but especially from the left, where the core principles of freedom of the press are under constant assault.

On June 1, for example, during a House of Commons Finance Committee meeting, MP Peter Julian, the New Democrats’ house leader, off-handedly suggested that perhaps newspapers and other media that receive government subsidies should be compelled to “show fair balance” in their journalism.

“It’s ironic,” said Julian, “that the National Post and the Toronto Sun, these right-wing sources of so-called information, are also heavily subsidized by Canadian taxpayers because advertisers can write off the kinds of advertising they do in those newspapers.”