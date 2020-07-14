Tamera Mowry QUITS The Real After Given A 75% Pay Cut!!

Tamera Mowry has officially quit the daytime talk show The Real, MTOP News has learned. Tamera’s leaving comes after the talk show host was offered a 75% reduction in salary, MTO News has learned.

Tamera, 42, has been a host of the successful show since it first aired in the summer of 2013. She leaves the syndicated series after six seasons.

So what happened to get her salary cut?

MTO News spoke with an executive at the show and they explained, “Tamera was making about $3 million a season, compared to Adrienne who makes $500K, Jennie who makes $500K, and Lonnie who makes about $1 million.”

The executive continued, “Tamera makes more than all the other hosts combined, it caused friction [among] the cast.”

And when her contract was up, she was offered a pay cut. The executive told MTO News, “Tamera was offered $1 million, and she chose to leave.”

Tamera and her identical twin sister Tia rose to fame on the ABC/WB sitcom Sister Sister which ran for six seasons from 1994 to 1999.

The siblings also starred in their own reality television series, titled Tia & Tamera, which began airing on the Style Network in 2011 and ended in 2013 after three seasons.