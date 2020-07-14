Tamera Mowry QUITS The Real After Given A 75% Pay Cut!!

Tamera Mowry has officially quit the daytime talk show The Real, MTOP News has learned. Tamera’s leaving comes after the talk show host was offered a 75% reduction in salary, MTO News has learned.

Tamera, 42, has been a host of the successful show since it first aired in the summer of 2013. She leaves the syndicated series after six seasons. 

