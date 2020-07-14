Spotify is launching a Trending podcast chart with 50 rising shows, and expanding its Top chart to the 200 most popular shows overall, localized by region (Ashley Carman/The Verge)

Ashley Carman / The Verge:
Spotify is launching a Trending podcast chart with 50 rising shows, and expanding its Top chart to the 200 most popular shows overall, localized by region — A long-awaited feature,nbsp; — Spotify is revamping its podcast charts today to help listeners find new shows and keep up with what people are enjoying in their area.
