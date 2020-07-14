Spice Girls to Get New Documentary on 25th Anniversary of ‘Wannabe’

Instagram

‘Girl Powered: The Spice Girls’ is expected to present the story of the best-selling girl band, which split in 1999, through archival footage and ‘revealing interviews’.

The 25th anniversary of the first Spice Girls single will be celebrated with the release of a new documentary.

The group debuted the hit track “Wannabe” in 1996 and to mark the song’s 25th anniversary next year (21), the iconic pop band will be featured in a new Channel 4 film, titled “Girl Powered: The Spice Girls”.

The project will feature archival footage and “revealing interviews”, according to a press release.

“Spice Up Your Life with new documentary Girl Powered: The Spice Girls,” a representative for Channel 4 shared on Twitter. “Through archive footage and revealing interviews, this series will tell the complete story of the best-selling girl band of all time.”

The Spice Girls split in 1999 before reuniting for two comeback tours in 2007 and 2019. There have been reports in recent months suggesting the band may join forces for a world tour in 2021 to mark the anniversary, but Victoria Adams a.k.a. Victoria Beckham, who was not a part of the latest reunion tour, is not expected to be part of the trek, which will include gigs in Australia, Europe and America.

The news comes following Emma Bunton‘s big reveal the bandmates reunited last week, ends July 12, to enjoy a post-lockdown hike in the woods.