South Korea to spend $95 billion of government funds by 2025 on green projects By

SEOUL () – South Korea plans to spend 114.1 trillion won ($94.6 billion) of government funds by 2025 to promote environmentally friendly industries powered by digital technologies, including hydro cars, smart grids and telemedicine, President Moon Jae-in said.

The so-called “Green New Deal” projects are expected to create some 1.9 million jobs through 2025, Moon said on Tuesday.

