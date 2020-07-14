Sotheby’s auction sells Qianlong vase found in elderly woman’s home for millions

A long-forgotten Chinese vase, once sold at auction for just AUD$80 went under the hammer for more than $30 million on Saturday after being discovered in an elderly woman’s country home.
The “double-walled” item is just one of a handful of similar designs, which were only attempted under the guidance of imperial kiln supervisor Tang Ying in the years 1742 and 1743.
Described by Sotheby’s as a “technical tour-de-force,” the pear-shaped vase is an example of a style of porcelain known as “yangcai,” or “foreign colours,” that saw artisans incorporating Western-style colouration and enamels into their craft.
Her cats ‘walked around freely’
“We reached a room with a number of Chinese works of art inherited many years ago,” he said.
“Her four cats walked around freely among these. She pointed out a partly gilded Chinese vase on a cupboard – a cherished object which she knew to be something special and valuable.”
The vase was inspected by Sotheby’s experts who matched it to an item in the Chinese imperial household’s archives. Previously kept in the Palace of Heavenly Purity, part of Beijing’s Forbidden City, the item was once praised by the emperor for its design.
Sotheby’s records also showed that the vase had passed through its London auction house in 1954, selling for just AUD$80 (worth about $2200 in today’s money).
The auctioneer’s research found that it was sold again later that year for $145.
The rare item is among several other rediscovered Chinese artefacts to attract huge sums at auction in the past decade. In 2010, another vase from the Qianlong Emperor’s reign sold for $62million (then $97 million – believed at the to be a world record for a Chinese artwork) after being found in a London home during a clear-out. In 2018, an 18th-century vase, found in a shoebox in a French family’s attic, sold for $27 million.
There were several other big-ticket Chinese antiques up for sale over the weekend at Sotheby’s. A Ming dynasty table and couch-bed went for $11 million and $8 million respectively, while a blue-and-white porcelain jar from the same era sold for just under $6 million.
A nude painting by French-Chinese artist Sanyu, “Quatre Nus,” was the week’s biggest sale, going for $47 million.
David Hockney’s “30 Sunflowers” meanwhile sold for $21 million, the second-highest sum ever paid for a Western artwork at auction in Asia.