Soccer Stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris Get Honest About Starting a Family and Balancing Their Careers

She added, “We don’t get really good time together. We have to make time even though we see each other all the time. It’s tricky.”

While the pair is still in their newlywed phase, they’ve had conversations about starting a family.

“We talk about having kids a lot. The unfortunate part is someone’s going to have to give in their career. Which is not fair,” Ashlyn shared. “Because we both love our jobs and have waited our whole lives for these moments. Just taking a year off… where does that fit in? I can’t even take a weekend off.”

Adding, “We’ve talked about surrogates, we’ve talked about adoption, and it’s just really tough because what… are we going to take the child everywhere? I mean, we’ve been home for seven days in the last three months.”

No matter their decision when it comes to having kids, right now, they’re both cherishing each moment spent together—big and small.

“Sometimes, when we go to bed, we will say, ‘What was your favorite part of today?’ or ‘What do you want to accomplish tomorrow?’ This is a good way to check in,” Ali expressed.