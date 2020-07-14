Score the best price ever on TicWatch Pro smartwatch models in this one-day Amazon sale

Mobvoi offers some of the most affordable smartwatches out there and, today only, you have a rare chance to save on its top-of-the-line models at Amazon. Both the 2020 and 2019 TicWatch Pro models are discounted there with prices falling as low as $199.99. Whichever model you go for, you’ll be scoring it at its best price to date, though the deals end tonight or when sold out.

The TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE from 2019 is the most affordable option at just $199.99. Considering it goes for $299 pretty consistently, getting it today scores you a huge savings.

It features a 1.39-inch circular screen with a knurled stainless-steel bezel, Gorilla Glass 3, and innovative dual-layer AMOLED/LCD display. You’ll also have Google Assistant, NFC for Google Pay, 4 GB of internal storage, 1GB RAM, and it’s powered by the Snapdragon Wear 2100. It’s also IP68 water-resistant for pool workouts. The cellular connectivity that allows you to stay connected using just the watch with Verizon.

We reviewed the TicWatch Pro 4G last year, praising its dual-layer display, improved performance, and ability to leave your phone behind for bike rides and watersports.

If you want the latest TicWatch Pro, go for the 2020 model in the sale for $207.99. It retails for $260 and this is the first discount we’ve seen on it since it hit the U.S. in March.

The TicWatch Pro 2020 features updates over the original Pro including increased RAM, 1GB of RAM as opposed to 512MB, plus improvements to durability with a MIL-STD-810G rating for resistance to shock, dust, water, and extreme weather fluctuations. It’s IP68-rated, too, and can last in water up to 1.50m for half an hour. It still runs the Snapdragon 2100 processor, however.

As for the watch itself, it’ll come in two colors — Shadow Black and Liquid Metal Silver. The strap is hybrid leather, though it can be changed out with any 22mm watch band, while the screen is covered in Gorilla Glass 3.