‘Scooby-Doo’ Screenwriter Reveals Studio Blocked His Plan to Out Velma as Lesbian

Movie bosses blocked “Scooby-Doo” screenwriter James Gunn’s plans to bring beloved fictional sleuth Velma out of the closet.

The filmmaker made the big reveal during a recent Twitter chat with fans, explaining he wanted Linda Cardellini’s character to be a lesbian in the 2002 film, but Warner Bros. executives didn’t like the idea.

“In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script. But the studio kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous ( the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel).”

