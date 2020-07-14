Sanjay Dutt’s yet another film Torbaaz to have a direct OTT release



Though the economy has begun unlocking, theatres have still not opened. And they may not for a while because of the pandemic. So filmmakers have started releasing their movies on OTT platforms. OTT platforms have come as a relief for movies that have been in the making for long. After Vidyut Jamwal starrer Yaara, another long- in-the making film, Sanjay Dutt starrer Torbaaz will finally release on an OTT platform.

Sanjay Dutt had started shooting for Torbaaz, starring Nargis Fakhri, in December 2017. The movie is limping towards completion now. A leading daily states that the film will have an OTT release by October end. A source tells the daily, “The OTT giant will announce its new slate this week. Torbaaz, which revolves around child suicide bombers in Afghanistan, is one of the many films that it has acquired in the past month. Though the release date of each project has yet to be determined, the Girish Malik-directed venture is pacing towards completion.”

