Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty Come to the Rescue of Mumbai’s Dabbawalas

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the entire world leaving millions helpless. With India standing third in the total number of cases across the world, it is one of the worst hit countries. During these critical times, several Bollywood stars have come to the rescue of those in need. Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty are the latest stars to extend their support for the needy.

The two actors have come forward, in collaboration with Aslam Shaikh, cabinet minister for Textiles, Port, Fisheries & Guardian Minister-Mumbai City, to help the famous dabbawalas of Mumbai. According to a report in a leading daily, the move is aimed at providing food to the families that have been hit hard by the virus. During his conversation with the daily, Shetty revealed, “It’s an initiative started by Aslam Bhai and Sanju, I had no hesitation in joining hands with them. Prema Cha Dabba becomes even more beautiful when everyone gets together. The NGO has staff on ground to look into everything. We have a three-month plan in place.”

The report claims that so far 800 kits of rice, dal, sugar, atta and oil have been delivered.