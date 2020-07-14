Salman Khan flaunts his perfect physique in his latest post

Salman Khan is one actor whose fan following only keeps increasing with each passing year. His ardent fans never leave an opportunity to make him feel special and in return, Salman always entertains them with his antics on screen. Well, not just that, the actor from time to time also keeps updating them about what he is doing in his real-life through social media. Currently, Salman is at his Panvel farmhouse where he is chilling with a couple of his buddies during the lockdown.

Today, he took to Instagram to share a picture of himself dipped in mud and captioned it saying, “Respect to all the farmers.” Seems like Salman is making the most of the lockdown by becoming the best version of himself.