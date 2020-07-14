ryanair flight diverted after bomb threat note found aboard london stansted

“The captain followed procedure by alerting the UK authorities and diverted to the nearest airport (Stansted) where the plane landed normally, but was taxied to a remote stand where passengers disembarked safely,” Ryanair said in a statement.

“The aircraft and passengers are being checked by the UK police who will decide when they may travel onwards to Dublin on a spare aircraft. Passengers in Dublin waiting to depart to Kraków are being transferred to a spare aircraft to minimise any delay to their flight.”

Footage of the RAF jets scrambling was shared on Twitter.

Andy Kirby, from Essex in southern England, said: “Looks like two eurofighters? Circling Stansted Airport.”

Police said nothing suspicious was discovered and two men, aged 26 and 47, were arrested on suspicion of making threats to endanger an aircraft.