Russell Westbrook Tests Positive For COVID-19

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Houston Rockets star guard Russell Westbrook has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I tested positive for Covid-19 prior to my team’s departure to Orlando,” said Westbrook in his statement posted to Twitter. “I’m currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support. Please take the virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up. #whynot”

