Russell Westbrook Tests Positive For COVID-19

Houston Rockets star guard Russell Westbrook has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I tested positive for Covid-19 prior to my team’s departure to Orlando,” said Westbrook in his statement posted to Twitter. “I’m currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support. Please take the virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up. #whynot”

The 2019-2020 NBA was suspended on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The season will resume July 30 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Players are being kept in a “bubble.”

“…I know Russ personally. He has been so good about everything that we try to do, first with the film room, paying attention, asking good questions, speaking up in the locker room when he needs to,” team and coach Mike D’Antoni said per NBA.com. “So he’s been a great leader, a great teammate. That’s all you can ask [for]. I know him. This is killing him not to be here. It’s an obstacle that he has to overcome, and there’s nobody better equipped to overcome it than him.”