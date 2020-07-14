Russell Westbrook Begs Fans to Take COVID-19 Seriously After Testing Positive

Instagram

The Houston Rockets player learns about his health condition before his team departs to Orlando, Florida, and assures fans that he is felling well and is under quarantine.

–

Basketball superstar Russell Westbrook has become the latest U.S. sportsman to test positive for COVID-19.

The 31-year-old Houston Rockets star updated fans on his condition via Twitter on Monday, July 13, revealing doctors caught the virus prior to his team’s departure to Orlando, Florida, where the top U.S. teams are quarantining ahead of a planned upcoming tournament league.

“I’m currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared,” Westbrook writes. “Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support. Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up!”

<br />

The sportsman’s former Oklahoma Thunder team-mate Kevin Durant was one of the first basketball stars to test positive for the virus.