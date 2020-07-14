Rupert Murdoch’s political power games exposed as documentary charts rise of media empire

In 1995 Tony Blair flew to Australia to woo media mogul Rupert Murdoch and the country’s PM gave him some pointers.

Australian Premier Paul Keating told him the tycoon was a “really hard b*****d” whose top three priorities, were – Rupert Murdoch.

Anyone who has watched US satirical drama Succession will recognise the parallels between fact and fiction, the slavering sycophancy surrounding Murdoch, the sibling rivalry he nurtured in his offspring and the family implosion which ensued.

Contributor Lord Sugar describes the 88-year-old as the man he most admires, while Nigel Farage credits him with the Brexit victory, adding, pathetically, that he sought his permission to be interviewed for the documentary, which starts tonight.







Other contributions portray Murdoch as the villain, with reference to the late playwright Dennis Potter calling his terminal cancer “Rupert” and actor Hugh Grant describing him as a “proper danger to liberal democracies”.

Grant said: “I don’t think Blair or Cameron would have coughed without getting permission from Murdoch.”

HBO series Succession tracks the lives of the Roy family as they scheme their way to dominance, when their ageing Dundonian dad, Logan, played by Brian Cox, either dies or steps back from his empire.







Both the fictional Logan and Murdoch have much in common, including a presbyterian work ethic, narcissism and ruthlessness.

Murdoch’s maternal grandfather Patrick had been a minister in the Free Church of Scotland before emigrating from Cruden Bay in Aberdeenshire to Australia, where he set up a branch of the Presbyterian Church.

His father Keith, a war correspondent, founded a media company in Australia but on his death in 1952 tax bills saw young Rupert inherit only one regional newspaper, the Adelaide News – the seed from which News Corp and his billions would grow.

Eventually, he controlled almost two-thirds of the Australian media market and at its height, the Murdoch empire spanned three continents, including newspapers, television stations and film studios.







Using his media assets as propaganda machines, he has played puppet master in elections, contributing to many political victories including for Thatcher, Tony Blair, David Cameron, Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump.

A right winger, Murdoch has contributed greatly to the dangerous rise of populism, with his Fox news channel a mouthpiece for Trump – despite Rupert once calling him an “idiot”.

Although now Trump is trailing in the polls he has dropped out of Murdoch’s favour.

Murdoch has six children, all now billionaires after he sold 21st Century Fox, one of his largest assets, to Disney in 2019 for £50billion.

Murdoch’s media empire may have shrunk but it still wields enormous global power.

The pool which would produce his heir was always going to be limited to his three children with his second wife, Glaswegian journalist Anna Torv.







The daughter of a dry cleaner and merchant seaman, Anna moved with her family to Australia and was married to Murdoch for 31 years, mothering Elisabeth 50, Lachlan 47, and James, 46.

Elisabeth was initially the heir apparent, the smart and charming favourite, while Lachlan “the Prince” was laid back but gauche and James, rebellious, if only to a point.

But when Elisabeth married PR guru Matthew Freud, his disdain for her father created a rift. The resentment was compounded when Murdoch left Anna for third wife Wendi Deng, who he married in 1999.

The children’s relationships were already coroded by rivalry and James and Lachlan were so fiercely competitive, they now barely speak.

Lachlan has fallen in and out of favour with his father over the years but in 2014 when he returned to New York from Australia to work for News Corp, Murdoch made him chairman and CEO of the Fox Corporation.

As well as Fox, he has control over 28 US TV stations but his father is still a non-executive co chair.







Rupert remains executive chair at News Corp, with Lachlan in the non-exective role.

James who dropped out of Harvard and dabbled in his own rap music label before joining his father’s fold was devastated when his loyalty was repaid with Lachan’s promotion above him.

He walked out of the company but returned in 2018, crucially before his father suffered a serious fall in the bathroom of a yacht.

Murdoch was so badly hurt, fourth wife Jerry Hall called for the children to say their goodbyes and although he recovered, he is rarely seen.

Lachlan has always been politically aligned with his father, amplifying the populist cause through Fox News while James wanted the company to digitise and moderate right-wing bias.







Although lucrative, Lachlan was against the Disney buyout because it reduced the empire he hoped to wholly rule. James was chief executive of 21st Century Fox when the deal was done but was in favour, hoping he would continue as boss, an ambition which didn’t materialise.

In the last year, James has distanced himself from his father’s legacy.

He criticised Murdoch outlets for playing down climate change and is backing the Democrats.

Elisabeth has become a successful independent media entrepreneur.

Although it appears Lachlan is the obvious successor, when Murdoch dies there could still be a battle.

Murdoch’s ex-wife Anna has said she hopes her children walk away from the succession, warning much “heartbreak and hardship” comes with it.

But so does power and that is one thing her children, like their father, will always covet.

The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty starts tonight on BBC Two at 9pm.