Rihanna Dragged for Releasing Skincare Line Instead of New Music

Instagram

The ‘Love the Way You Lie’ singer announces that her skincare line, Fenty Skin, will be available for purchase starting from July 31, posting a video of her applying some of the products.

–

Rihanna has something new to offer to her fans, but it’s not new music. The singer and makeup mogul announced on Tuesday, July 14 that she would be releasing a skincare line called Fenty Skin, prompting many to get upset because what they really need from Rih right now is her new album.

The announcement was accompanied with a video of Rih washing her face with the upcoming line’s facial wash. She then followed it up with several other products. In the caption of the post, the “Love the Way You Lie” singer revealed that her skincare line would be available for purchase via her website starting from July 31.

<br />

Some people were excited and looking forward to buying the products, while some others did not. Instead, they were upset that Rih decided to release a skincare line when what they were all waiting for the most was her new music. “This ain’t what we asked for Pooh,” one told her in the comment section. “But can I wash my face while I listen to some chunes? NEED NEW MUSAK,” another said, as one other sarcastically wrote, “she releasing everything but music.”

“This b***h will soon make oxygen, but no f**king songs ugh what a life,” an individual quipped, with someone else echoing the sentiment, “Releasing everything BUT Fenty Music. But do you sis!” Another person said, “This b***h will really drop anything OTHER than music.” One other fan was just as disappointed as the rest, “why does she refuse to give us fenty music.”

People have been eagerly waiting for Rih to release new music ever since her 2016 album “ANTI”. She previously promised that her new album would hit the stores in 2019, but it was eventually delayed. Addressing the delay in an interview, Rih said, “I don’t want my albums to feel like themes. There are no rules. There’s no format. There’s just good music, and if I feel it, I’m putting it out.” She added, “I can’t say when I’m going to drop. But I am very aggressively working on music.”