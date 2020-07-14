Rick Ross: August Alsina Should Drop Entanglement Album!!

Rick Ross is speaking out in defense of August Alsina — he says the singer should drop an ‘Entanglement’ album.

“Don’t let this sh*t get you f*cked up because that boy August got real talent now,” Rozays says in the clip captured by TSR.

“N*gga could really sing now. If that n*gga drop that album talking about, ‘Entanglement the album, coming soon.’ That bitch’ll go right now,” he continues.

Ross is, of course, referring to Jada Pinkett Smith’s confession that she had a relationship with August Alsina four years ago.

. “I got into an entanglement with August,” she said during the last episode of her Facebook Watch show, The Red Table Talk. “I was in a lot of pain, and I was very broken. In the process of that relationship, I definitely realized that you can’t find happiness outside of yourself.”

Both Will Smith and Jada say they were separated when it happened.