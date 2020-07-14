Richard Branson rescues Virgin Atlantic from the brink of collapse as a 70th birthday gift to himself

Article content continued

Brendan McDermid/ files

“We were excited to see the recapitalization come about,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said on a conference call Tuesday. “It’s been an extremely difficult few months pulling that together. All stakeholders have made contributions to allow Virgin to fly again.”

Employees will pay a heavy price, with more than 3,000 set to lose their jobs as Virgin shrinks to adapt to what could be years of reduced demand for long-haul flights. The carrier’s most profitable links — from London to big American cities — are all but shut down with the accelerating pandemic in the U.S. That leaves it dependent on less lucrative routes such as Israel and the Caribbean.

Despite the cloudy outlook, John Strickland of airline advisory firm JLS Consulting says Branson had to save the carrier to protect his other interests, even if it meant loosening his grip on the space venture.

“It wouldn’t have looked good to let it go,” Strickland said. Virgin Atlantic “shows his colours literally around the world, and airlines are much more of a topic for public discussion than something like Virgin Galactic, however cutting edge it may be.”

Bloomberg.com