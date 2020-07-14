Report: Browns, Myles Garrett close to five-year, $125M deal

Reports from June about the Cleveland Browns locking up defensive end Myles Garrett via a massive contract were seemingly accurate.
On Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network tweeted the Browns are close to signing the 24-year-old Garrett to a five-year extension that could be worth $125 million:
Rapoport added Browns fans may have to wait a day or so before seeing an official announcement from the club:
The first pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett has 30 1/2 sacks across his first 37 regular-season appearances. He earned a six-game suspension last November, however, after he struck Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his helmet in the closing seconds of a Cleveland win over Pittsburgh.
The NFL reinstated Garrett soon after Super Bowl LIV.