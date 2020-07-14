Report: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez ownership group advance to next round of Mets bidding

A potential ownership group that features former New York Yankees all-time great Alex Rodriguez and entertainment superstar Jennifer Lopez is one step closer to potentially purchasing the New York Mets.

They face some stiff competition, though, in their pursuit of the Amazins.

On Tuesday, Sportico’s Scott Soshnick reported the A-Rod/J-Lo partnership that includes multiple NFL personalities has advanced to the second round of bidding for the Mets. They are joined in Round No. 2 by Joshua Harris and David Blitzer, who head the Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment entity that has the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils among its assets, as well as billionaire Steve Cohen.

Cohen owns an 8% stake in the Mets and reportedly came close to obtaining 80% of the franchise before negotiations broke down in February.

One interesting note from Soshnick is that television network SNY, the cable home of the Mets, is not part of the team sale. Soshnick added Cohen bid $2 billion for the Mets and an additional $2 billion for SNY.

It’s unknown if the Rodriguez-Lopez team that also features billionaire entrepreneur and businessman Mike Repole and billionaire Florida Panthers owner Vinnie Viola would match Cohen’s offer.