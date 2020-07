As MLB’s Opening Day for the 2020 season draws closer, more players are opting out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now with more than 10 players already sitting out, 11 umpires are also set to not participate in the upcoming MLB season.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, 11 MLB umpires decided not to take part in the 2020 season. Either due to family-related health issues or personal concerns regarding the risk of playing during the COVID-19 pandemic, MLB will lose 11 of its umpires.