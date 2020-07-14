Rapper Bun B: Jay-Z Had Me Kicked Off Beyonce Video Set!!

Rapper Bun B visited The Nostalgia Mixtape podcast, where here called recounted a story of the time he says he was kicked off the video shoot for Beyonce’s “Check On It” video directed by Hype Williams.

Bub B and Slim Thug both featured on the track.

“So we’re on the set and we’re filming the video, and if you look at the video, there’s a lot of kind of skimpy outfits,” he says of the New York shoot. “Queenie is there also, so it’s not like I’m there salivating over another woman, but we’re like, ‘Woah, this is crazy. Beyonce’s dancing in this short skirt and she’s dancing in like a bikini,’ type of thing you know.”

He continues, “While all of this was happening, I think this is the scene with the chair, so it’s like her and several other girls and they all have these short skirts on and they’re all dancing seductively on the chair. They’ve got a leg up on the chair so you can kind of see some thigh and maybe a little bit of butt if you’re staring hard enough.”

But his joy was short-lived after a call from Jay sent the men back to their dressing rooms.

“So he’s like, ‘Wait a minute, how many dudes are there?’ So she’s like ‘Well there’s about nine or 10 guys that are there.’ And he’s like, ‘Where are they now?’ She says, ‘Well, they’re on the sound stage you know, they’re kind of watching everything going on.’ ‘What is she wearing?’ She describes the outfits and he’s like, ‘Yo, clear the room.’ So they immediately come over to us and they kick all of us out to our dressing rooms and we’re told to stay there until we have to shoot. We’re not allowed to watch Beyoncé dance anymore.”

He says Bey apologized for them having to exit the shoot.

“So I guess Beyoncé gets wind of the call, she comes up, and she apologizes,” he explains. “‘I’m so sorry you guys had to leave the room, but Jay’s not comfortable.’ And we’re all like, ‘We understand fully that’s no problem, we’re happy to be here.'”

Peep the video below.