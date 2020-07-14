Rapper Bun B: Jay-Z Had Me Kicked Off Beyonce Video Set!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Rapper Bun B visited The Nostalgia Mixtape podcast, where here called recounted a story of the time he says he was kicked off the video shoot for Beyonce’s “Check On It” video directed by Hype Williams.

Bub B and Slim Thug both featured on the track.

“So we’re on the set and we’re filming the video, and if you look at the video, there’s a lot of kind of skimpy outfits,” he says of the New York shoot. “Queenie is there also, so it’s not like I’m there salivating over another woman, but we’re like, ‘Woah, this is crazy. Beyonce’s dancing in this short skirt and she’s dancing in like a bikini,’ type of thing you know.”

