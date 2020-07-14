PTC Named Global Manufacturing Partner of the Year in the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

Article content continued

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don’t just imagine a better world, we enable it.

[email protected]

PTC, ThingWorx, Vuforia, Vuforia Studio, Expert Capture, Windchill, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714005951/en/

Contacts

PTC

Corporate Communications

Greg Payne

[email protected]

#distro