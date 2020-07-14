Princess Love Dismisses Divorce Against Husband Ray J

There may be hope for reality television star Princess Love and her husband Ray J after a judge granted her request to dismiss her divorce.

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star filed a request for dismissal on July 6 in Los Angeles Superior Court.

A spokesperson spoke to PEOPLE, saying, “It’s a very difficult time for both Princess and Ray J and we are asking that we just let them have their privacy as they work through and deal with this very trying situation.”

Ray J took part in a press conference a few weeks ago, where he seemed to imply that the pair were working things out.

“Over these past few months, though, I’ve been at the studio locked in. I was at the studio right around when everything got locked down. Before I came home, I had to quarantine for 14 days. My wife has been supermom, and she wasn’t having that so she just wanted to make sure that I was good. We’re taking it one day at a time,” he said at the time.

Did the COVID-19 quarantine save the Norwood’s marriage?