Princess Love Dismisses Divorce Against Husband Ray J

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

There may be hope for reality television star Princess Love and her husband Ray J after a judge granted her request to dismiss her divorce.

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star filed a request for dismissal on July 6 in Los Angeles Superior Court.

A spokesperson spoke to PEOPLE, saying, “It’s a very difficult time for both Princess and Ray J and we are asking that we just let them have their privacy as they work through and deal with this very trying situation.”

