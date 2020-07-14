Porsha Williams’ Sister Calls Her ‘Fearless’ After She’s Arrested at Breonna Taylor Protest

Instagram

Besides the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star, rapper Trae tha Truth, ‘Love and Hip Hop: New York’ star Yandy Smith and more than 100 people are taken into custody during the peaceful protest.

–

Porsha Williams wants justice for her people so bad that she ends up behind the bars. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star was arrested while she was protesting the killing of Breonna Taylor outside the house of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who had been slammed for taking no action against the police involved in her death.

Her fiance, Dennis McKinley first broke news of her being taken into custody on Instagram, saying that she wasn’t the only one arrested at the protest as rapper Trae tha Truth and “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star Yandy Smith were also taken into custody. In his post, the businessman also shared footage of Porsha getting taken away by police.

Porsha’s sister also spoke about her arrest, heaping praises for the mother of one. “She has always been fearless. You mess with her people, you mess with her. She takes the case of #breonnataylor personally and she’s sacrificing work, time with her loved ones, and her comfort to make sure the offenders are held accountable for their actions,” so she said. “This is her passion, this is her purpose. God please protect them.”

<br />

It’s reported that more than 100 people were arrested during the peaceful protest.

Porsha has been very vocal about social justice and has addressed that she’s following her grandfather’s, Rev. Hosea Williams, legacy. Her grandfather used to work alongside Martin Luther King Jr. as a pioneer in the Civil Rights Movement.

“I think he would be saddened that the work that he had done and the work that [Martin Luther] King [Jr.] and John Lewis, the work that they had done, we’re basically close to be in that [same position],” she said of her grandfather on “Amplify Our Voices: An Open Dialogue on Being Black in America”. “It’s not a race. This is a marathon. This is going to take some dedication… So I do think that he would be happy that we’re coming together visually to see that but I do believe he would want us to take that mission just as serious as they did and the way they dedicated their life to it, I would think he would want us to do the same thing no matter what race you are.”