Popular TikTok Star DUMPS White Boyfriend; ‘He Doesn’t Support Black Lives Matter’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

A popular African American Tik Tok star, has decided to dump her White boyfriend, because he’s not comfortable publicly supporting the Black Lives Matter Movement. MTO News has learned.

Tina Turtle first went viral on TikTok in January, when she posted a video where she twerked on her Caucasian boyfriend. The video was captioned: ‘I had to work on MLK Day so I call this [twerking] my reparations.”

It got more than 20 million views.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR