Popular Philadelphia Comedian Meechie Hoe Reportedly Shot and Killed

According to multiple social media reports, one of the most popular comedians on Instagram, Meechie Hoe was shot & killed last night in Philadelphia – MTO News is hearing.

Popular Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill confirmed the news this morning on Twitter.

The exact circumstances around Meechie’s death have not yet been made public by police. But according to social media reports, the comedian was gunned down inside his own city.

A native of Philadelphia, Meechie Hoe was an American sketch comedian who entertained millions on social media. Here are some of his sketches:

Here are some tributes to him online: