Pop Smoke’s Alleged Murderers Possibly Face Death Penalty

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday, July 13 that four people charged with murder for the Brooklyn rapper with two of them being eligible for death penalty.

Pop Smoke‘s murder case has seemingly found some answers. After five men were arrested on Thursday, July 9 in connection of the rapper’s death, it is now revealed that four of them have been charged with murder for the Brooklyn rapper in February.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday, July 13 that two teens, ages 17 and 15, were each charged with one count of murder and robbery in juvenile court. Their identities have yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, the other two, Corey Walker (19) and Keandre Rodgers (18) were charged with what authorities said was murder with the special circumstance allegation which made them eligible for death penalty. The special circumstance allegation referred to the murder that was committed “during the commission of a robbery and a burglary,” the DA’s office said. The complaint also made gang and gun allegations.

As for the fifth person, it remains to be seen if that person will also be facing charges.

Pop Smoke, real name Bashar Jackson, was just 20 years old when he was shot to death on February 19. City police officers found him inside a rental home in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles with several gunshot wounds after responding to a 911 call. He was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he later died.

Pop’s manager, Steven Victor, previously expressed optimism about the police investigation. “I’m getting information from Pop’s criminal attorney and he’s in communication with LAPD and the detectives out there,” Victor told Apple Music’s Rap Life host Ebro Darden. “It’s definitely way, way closer (to being solved) than it was a couple of months ago… Justice will definitely be served.”

Recently, his label released his first studio album “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” on July 3. The set successfully debuted atop Billboard 200 after earning 251,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending July 9.