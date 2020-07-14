Poland’s Presidential Election Was Close but Voters Remain Far Apart

WARSAW — President Andrzej Duda narrowly won re-election this week, using the same playbook that brought his Law and Justice party to power five years ago: stoking fear and blaming an enemy.

In 2015, it was an enemy at the gates: Migrants, who party leaders said carried “all sorts of parasites,” were threatening the nation.

This , it was an enemy within: Gay men and lesbians living in Poland, Mr. Duda said, were promoting an ideology “more dangerous than communism.”

Mr. Duda won by a thin margin in the closest election in the country since the end of communist rule in 1989. But the bitter campaign against his opponent, Rafal Trzaskowski, the liberal mayor of Warsaw, exposed old rifts and created new divisions in Poland that are unlikely to go away any soon.