Pietro Rosa TBM Signs Multi-year Agreement With Boeing to Supply Titanium Forgings

“We are really pleased to welcome Pietro Rosa TBM amongst our Italian suppliers,” said Antonio De Palmas, President of Boeing Italy. “This contract award will further enrich the value of Boeing supply chain in Italy, a network of more than 30 tier-1 suppliers with specific capabilities, niches technologies, and a unique know-how. We look forward to working with Pietro Rosa TBM on three Boeing commercial programs and to further strengthening Boeing’s in-country presence and business.”

About Pietro Rosa TBM

Pietro Rosa TBM is a leading manufacturer of compressor airfoils and mission-critical components in the energy, aerospace, oil & gas and marine markets.

The group invests heavily in R,amp;D and innovation and has built up its intellectual property in hot forming, machining, and surface finishing technologies through a solid collaboration with universities and research centers globally. Pietro Rosa TBM has plants in Europe and the USA.

