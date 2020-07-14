Philadelphia 76ers Ben Simmons power forward, Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers look set to experiment using Ben Simmons in a power forward role for the proposed NBA season restart on July 31, a change from his usual position of point guard.

As players from all teams acclimatise to the conditions in the bubble, the Sixers have been relatively disaster free heading towards the season restart.

Without having to deal with any of the drama other teams have had to confront, Philadelphia coach Brett Brown has been devising a plan to get his side clicking again.

Brown’s team was dogged by inconsistency before the COVID-19 shutdown, amassing a 29-2 record at home coupled with a 10-24 record away.

One of the biggest hurdles in the bubble is playing at a neutral venue without the benefit of having fans cheering on their team. For a side like the 76ers, not playing at home could have a huge impact on their push for the playoffs.

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid embrace after the 76ers beat the Nets last month. (Getty)

More of a challenging obstacle for Brown is finding a way to incorporate their new pieces with Simmons and Joel Embiid.

Questions relating to fit have long been raised about Simmons and the star centre, mainly because the Australian refuses to take shots from the perimeter. His reluctance allows defenders to hold off and crowd the paint, leaving Embiid little room, which negatively impacts the team’s overall spacing.

The addition of Al Horford, another big body, also threw up some confusion, with the former Celtic forced to play on the outside to leave room for Embiid.

Brown has urged Simmons to shoot more but the Aussie hasn’t bought in – forcing the Boomers coach to think outside the box to try and unlock his team’s untapped potential.

The Sixers coach has been using Simmons exclusively as a power forward in practices in place of Horford, leaving Shake Milton to run the point.

“He’s so dynamic,” Brown told reporters Monday.

The Sixers have done everything to make Embiid and Simmons co-exist successfully. (Getty)

“Let’s just talk about running. There’s nobody faster in the NBA. So, to always have the ball and dribble it up against five guys … to do that dilutes some of his potent weapons.

“So, watching him fly up the floor, watching him and Joel [Embiid] play off each other, has been a really good look. I think they’ve been fantastic together.”

If Simmons does get moved closer to the basket, the 76ers will likely lean more on Milton’s three-point shooting, potentially changing the complexion of their whole offence.

Milton averaged 9.5 points on 45 per cent from beyond the arc in 32 games since being inserted into the rotation in January.

His progression was clear in the last seven games of the season before the shutdown – scoring in double figures and giving Embiid some much needed space around the basket.

“He’s been amazing,” Embiid told reporters.

“He’s been the starting point guard, and I think he has a huge opportunity to help us accomplish what we believe we can.

“He’s been doing an amazing job and he’s running the team and we’re going to need him to knock down shots, which he did, before the league got shut down. He was on a roll so we’re going to need him to keep it going.”