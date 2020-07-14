Pacey Witter Moments On Dawson’s Creek

If you’re a massive fan of Dawson’s Creek like I am, you accept some things to be true — like, we choose to pretend Season 5 doesn’t exist, Dawson is the absolute worst, and Pacey and Joey’s slow burn in Season 3 is simply the gold standard for teen TV romance.
Together, Pacey and Joey are perfect. But it goes without saying that Pacey Witter is the single greatest teen TV boyfriend of all time.
And, since I just rewatched Season 3 in all its glory, I’ve decided to rank the absolute best romantic Pacey moments from that season from “Literally so fucking perfect” to “HE IS SO PERFECT I CAN’T STAND IT.” Here goes nothing:
17.
When Pacey foreshadowed the whole dang season:
16.
When Pacey named his boat “True Love”:
15.
When Pacey called Joey a “freaking goddess”:
14.
When Pacey and Joey engaged in the all-time classic trope of reluctant bed sharing at Aunt Gwen’s house:
13.
When Pacey had a brooding monologue about Joey when his brother, Deputy Doug, locked him in jail for the night:
12.
When Pacey taught Joey how to drive:
11.
When Pacey shed this literal single tear after Joey ended things for the first time in “The Longest Day”:
10.
When Pacey had yet another monologue about how beautiful Joey is:
9.
When Pacey BOUGHT JOEY A WALL:
8.
In the final moments of Season 3, when Pacey threw it back to the beginning and had Joey ask for permission to come on board the boat…
7.
…and then Joey got on the boat and Pacey kissed her with these teeny little mini kisses and it’s so adorable and then they sailed off into the sunset together:
6.
When Pacey finally kissed Joey for the first time (after a slow burn that basically ruined my life) when he picked her up after her bad date with AJ, that pretentious college dude:
5.
When Pacey watched Joey sleep while sitting in front of the fire:
4.
When Pacey counted to 10 and then kissed Joey at Aunt Gwen’s house…
3.
…and then, at the end of that same episode, when Pacey just, like…WENT AND SAID THIS:
2.
When Pacey painted “ask me to stay” on the wall that he bought for Joey:
1.
When Pacey and Joey danced at the anti-prom and Pacey said, “I remember everything”:
And there is the definitive ranking of Season 3 Pacey moments that no one asked for, but I am so glad I made. Please share your favorites in the comments below!
