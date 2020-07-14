Pacey Witter Moments On Dawson’s Creek



WB



Pacey paints a story so vivid about Joey wearing a blue sweater with snowflakes on the day that she found her mother’s bracelet, that you GENUINELY feel like it’s a scene from an earlier episode in the season. Then, when she asks, “You remember that?” and Pacey barely whispers “I remember everything” with so much passion it could fuel a KISS reunion tour, it was the peak of romance. The chemistry between Joshua and Katie was always off the charts, but something about this really just takes the cake and I had to make it the top moment. Trust me, I surprised even myself!