OTT platforms witness a massive increase in viewership

On March 24, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the entire country will put under lockdown due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. And till over three months the lockdown continued in the entire country. After this, states slowly started bringing in different rules for different areas based on how safe they were. As partial lockdown is still in function and there is no specific date to when it’ll all go back to normal, people are keeping themselves busy by doing several other things. One such activity is consuming good content on the internet.

The OTT platforms have a plethora of options when it comes to clutter-breaking content and therefore with so much free time in people’s hands, they are making sure they get their daily dose of entertainment on the web. Considering all theatres are shut and it isn’t sure as to when they’ll reopen, OTT platforms have come to the rescue. The latest report has confirmed that there has been a huge increase in the number of viewership and subscription of the OTT sites and topping the charts is ALT Balaji as it has a good mix of family dramas, romance, thrillers and more. Shows like Who’s Your Daddy?, Baarish: Season 2, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 and more have struck a chord with the audience. The platform has a monumental 1.7 million active direct subscribers today, which is highly commendable. Keep watching this space for more updates from the entertainment world.