NSW records 13 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more linked to Casula pub outbreak

Of that 10, six attended the hotel, two are close contacts of people who were at the pub, and another two caught the virus at the nearby Planet Fitness Gym.

The other three cases are returned travellers.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said he was “incredibly proud” of the work the community had done. (Supplied)

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said he is immensely proud of the community for the way they have responded to shutting down the outbreak in Casula.

“I want to thank the community. We have an amazing community in New South Wales,” Mr Hazzard said.

“We have described this fight as a war, and when the war front comes back to us, our community has stepped up as frontline troops.”

NSW Health has completed 17,660 tests in the last hours, bringing the total number of tests to more than 1.08 million.

A total of 51 people have died of the virus in NSW.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has warned there will be community transmission of COVID-19 as long as the pandemic continues.

“This is the new world order,” Mr Hazzard said today.

Mr Hazzard said it is a “one in 100 year event” and cases will continue to spread throughout the community.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Chant said today there are now 34 coronavirus cases linked to a cluster in south-west Sydney.

Staff and patrons who attended the nearby Planet fitness between July 4-10 are now considered close contacts and should self-isolate and get tested.

There are also cases linked to the YMCA in Revesby, Wests Leagues Club, Macarthur Tavern and Woolworths in Bowral.

Dr Chant has reminded NSW residents the next two weeks are critical to get the virus back under control.

“This is the that I want you to come forward. If you’ve been in these areas that we’ve announced – symptoms or not – come forward for testing,” she said.

There are also concerns that visitors from Melbourne and Victoria may have spread the virus to coastal parts of Sydney and border towns.

The coronavirus cluster at a south-west Sydney hotel is believed to have originated from Victoria.

Contact-tracing detectives said a man from Melbourne travelled to NSW on June 30 and attended the hotel on July 3.

Some of his colleagues were then infected, as well as a number of people at the Crossroads Hotel.

When asked whether the outbreak was a direct result of hotel quarantine failures in Victoria, Dr Chant said: “we clearly have cases that have acquired their disease in Melbourne”.

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348