NRL news | Warriors players going back to New Zealand mid-competition

Some Warriors will begin to return home to New Zealand later this month, after their long stint in Australia to save the NRL competition.

TVNZ reported that David Fusitu’a, Ken Maumalo, Agnatius Paasi and King Vuniyayawa had been given a flight date of July 27, two days after playing the Roosters in Gosford during Round 11.

Warriors players have been stuck in Australia since the start of May, due to travel restrictions imposed by COVID-19. They have been based on the Central Coast.

Warriors star Ken Maumalo (L) is among the New Zealand players who will return home in July. (Getty)

The Warriors are within one win of the top eight but there aren’t great hopes for their prospects in a campaign marred by isolation from families and the axing of coach Stephen Kearney. It was feared that Kearney’s sacking would add to the desire of players to return home, feeling that the team’s unity had been undermined by the club.

Some NRL clubs have loaned players to the Warriors during their Australian stay. It is unclear how the Warriors will cover the new player shortfalls.

The NRL has had to react to coronavirus spikes in Victoria and NSW recently. Melbourne Storm have relocated to Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, while NSW-based players have been put back under extreme biosecurity protocols.

The Warriors have copped the worst of the situation, trapped in Australia due to international travel restrictions and mandatory 14-day quarantine periods.