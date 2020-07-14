NRL News, Ricky Stuart blows up over Raiders’ brutal grand final rematch situation

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart is up in arms over the hand dealt to the Raiders as they prepare for arguably the most anticipated match of the season, the NRL grand final rematch against the Sydney Roosters.

Thursday night will mark the first time the two clubs have met since the controversial premiership clash which saw Trent Robinson’s Roosters crowned back-to-back premiers under contentious circumstances late last year.

If the stress of the rematch wasn’t enough on its own, the Raiders find themselves in the throes of one of the club’s worst injury crises in recent memory, with six first-team regulars on the sidelines.

Asked by The Daily Telgraph’s Paul Kent if he would consider “doing something” for the publication in the lead up to the clash, Stuart blew his top as he revealed the strict measures the club was being held to by the NRL amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Getty)

“He said ‘Mate stick it up your arse, because everyone is talking about this grand final replay and we’ve been given a five-day turnaround’,” Kent told Fox Sports’ NRL 360. “The Roosters have got seven days.

“He said second to that, ‘We asked if we could stay the night before in a hotel to get ready for the game given we’re on a five-day turnaround. The NRL said no’.

“He said ‘What about the AFL teams, they’re all staying in motels. Why can’t we?’ No not allowed to.

“OK, Well ;let us fly up there on the day of the game’. No its an away game so you must get a bus up. The NRL won’t even let them fly on the day of the game, they have to get a bus up. Come on. Everybody sits there and goes this is the grand final replay, that’s how you kick it in the backside.”

The Raiders and Roosters will have theNRL world glued to their screens when they clash in their highly anticipated grand final rematch on Thursday night at the SCG.