NRL news | Billy Slater says scrum must stay, urged players and coaches to buy-in

Rugby league should keep the oft-maligned scrum, NRL great Billy Slater insists, urging players and coaches to buy-in to its resurrection as an exciting part of the game.

Slater also confessed to a cynical ploy often used to sabotage scrums, which could be stamped out with a simple penalty tweak; one threatened by the NRL during pre-season.

The scrum, an archaic feature of the game that is seldom contested, has been branded an expendable “embarrassment” recently by the likes of Phil Gould. Yet tries directly from scrums have doubled this season, after a rule change allowing the attacking team to choose where it is packed.

Slater said that scrums served an obvious purpose that was yet to be fully exploited, due to the lack of exciting set-plays plotted by NRL sides.

A scrum from last weekend’s Roosters vs Cowboys clash in Townsville. (Getty)

“I don’t like it (calls to scrap the scrum). I think scrums are a fabric of our game, although they aren’t a competition anymore,” Slater said on Wide World of Sports radio.

“I think it gives teams a great opportunity to attack from and you’ve got to be smart around scrums.

“I don’t think the players and the coaches are coming up with enough creative plays and they (NRL officials and rules) are not keeping the opposition in the scrum.”

The legendary Melbourne Storm fullback admitted that defending teams – be it their forwards or non-feeding halfback – were happy to be penalised for breaking early from a scrum deep in their own half, in order to sabotage an attack. That could be changed by tweaking the penalty to offer a shot at goal.

“If anything, I’d take the penalty [classification] away that you can’t take the two [points from a goal]. If it’s a differential penalty, you can’t take the two and that’s what happens at the scrum,” Slater said.

“If you’re defending your tryline – I used to do it, everyone does it – you leave early to give a penalty away, because you’re under threat and they can’t take the two. All they’ve got to do is take the tap and you get a set [defensive] line.

“The penalty to actually cause an infringement in the scrum isn’t really anything for the players to [avoid].”

Panthers prop Zane Tetevano pops up his head looking to break early from a scrum against the Storm. (Getty)

NRL head of football Graham Annesley said that scrapping the scrum wasn’t currently on the agenda. He said that allowing attacking teams to dictate where a scrum was packed had already increased point-scoring plays.

“You’re right, they’re no longer a contest, but I do agree with Billy – 112 years they’ve been a part of the fabric of the game,” Annesley said on Wide World of Sports radio.

“They are a restart of play these days rather than a genuine contest.

“It is the only time in a game where we have 12 players congregated in one place, with the opportunity for backlines.

“We’ve seen this year with teams being able to decide where they set the scrum, we’ve actually seen more tries and line breaks off scrums this year.”

Annesley noticed in pre-season that clubs were breaking early from scrums in order to sabotage attacks. Determined to see the new rule succeed, he threatened to revive full penalties for scrum infringements for the first time in 40 years.

“During pre-season trial matches it has become clear that some clubs appear to have made a conscious decision to breach existing laws of the game in an attempt to negate the intention of the new rule regarding the lateral position of scrums,” Annesley wrote to clubs, in a missive obtained by The Sydney Morning Herald.

“This new rule is an innovation from the Competition Committee, endorsed by the meeting of head coaches, designed to promote more uncertainty and open play directly from scrums.

“While it is not common practice to amend rules once the competition has commenced, should the current measures available prove insufficient disincentive in the opening rounds of the competition, the NRL may have no option but to take a recommendation to the Commission seeking approval to change differential penalties awarded for this offence to full penalties, thereby allowing teams to kick for goal should they elect to do so.”

NRL head of football Graham Annesley. (AAP)

An NRL.com report last month said that about three tries per fortnight were now being scored from scrums; about double the rate of last season.

Broncos winger Xavier Coates scored a try from a scrum against the Bulldogs last weekend, with Brisbane executing a sharp shift to the right edge that caught Canterbury short.

Under the rule introduced this season, the attacking team can opt to have a scrum packed either 10 metres or 20 metres in from the sideline, or in the centre of the field.

An NRL field is 68 metres wide and teams have nearly always chosen to pack scrums in the centre, to maximise their attacking options.

The scrum has faced a different threat to its existence elsewhere. Super League last month revealed that it would consider scrapping scrums when its season resumes to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission between players.