Now Sara Ali Khan’s driver tested COVID positive!

In the past, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor and Aamir Khan had their staff members tested COVID positive. And now Sara Ali Khan breaks the news that her driver has been diagonised with the fatal virus.

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram last night and broke the news that her driver had been shifted to a quarantine centre. She also mentioned that she and her family have tested negative. Her post reads, ‘I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for Covid-19. The BMC was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine centre. My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions. A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance. Stay safe everyone.’ We hope that everyone remains safe and srictly follows the rules of social-distancing.











In the last one week, several of our B-town celebrities have been affected by the corona virus. Rekha’s security guard was tested positive and her building was sealed as containment zone by the officials. Anupam Kher’s mother, brother, his wife and daughter also tested positive. The Bachchan family was also diagonised with the virus, which shook the nation. Let’s pray for everyone’s speedy recovery.