Now a road in Mumbai to be renamed after Sushant Singh Rajput?



It’s been a month since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. And we are still reeling under the shock. Now a family friend, Nilotpal Mrinal has appealed to the BMC and Aditya Thackeray to rename a road in Bandra after the late actor. His hometown in Bihar has already renamed a road as Sushant Singh Rajput Chowk.

A leading daily spoke to the friend and here’s what the friend had to say, “His loss is still being mourned, and it is only befitting that the road where he resided be named after him.” The friend further told the daily that an appeal had been made to Aaditya Thackeray and even the BMC. “I first approached Aaditya Thackeray and then Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. They directed me to the officials of the H (West) municipal ward under whose jurisdiction the area falls. I have written to the local civic authorities.”