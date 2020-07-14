No fans at Philadelphia sporting events through February 2021

Any sports teams located in Philadelphia will play behind closed doors, if at all, for the foreseeable future.

On Tuesday, Pat Loeb of KYW News Radio reported that Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is banning large outdoor gatherings through the end of next February due to the worsening coronavirus pandemic. That order includes organizations such as the Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia Eagles.

Mike Rosenstein of NJ.com clarified that clubs such as the Phillies and Eagles can host opponents but that spectators won’t be welcomed to games.

The Phillies begin their pandemic-shortened campaign with a home series versus the Miami Marlins on July 24. Meanwhile, the NFL and NFL Players Association are still in discussions over the possibility of safely opening training camps before the end of the month.