Nikola Jokic in NBA bubble, practices with Nuggets for first

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Three weeks after Nikola Jokic was expected back with his team, and exactly one week after the Nuggets arrived in Orlando, Denver’s franchise centerpiece is back.

After a positive coronavirus test delayed Jokic’s return from his native Serbia, where he was as recently as late last week, the team shared a picture of Jokic inside the NBA bubble on Tuesday afternoon. Jokic has finished his quarantine but still needs to undergo physical testing by team staffers before he can practice, according to a team source. Jokic is slated to watch Tuesday night’s practice.

Following Jokic’s positive test more than three weeks ago, he had faced various travel complications that further delayed his return.

