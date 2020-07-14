Nick Cannon Reacts to Backlash for Calling White People ‘Animals’ and ‘True Savages’

WENN

The rapper and TV host says of white people in an episode of his podcast, ‘They’re acting as animals so they’re the ones that are actually closer to animals.’

Nick Cannon found his name trending on Twitter on Tuesday, July 14. It was all because of a resurfaced interview in which the rapper and host was speaking about the “power of melanated people,” adding that those who lack pigmentation in their skin fear black people because of it.

Speaking with Public Enemy on his podcast “Cannon’s Class”, Nick said, “The people that don’t have [melanin] are a little less. They may not have had the compassion when they were sent to the mountains of Caucasus when they didn’t have the power of the sun. The sun then started to deteriorate them so then, they’re acting out of fear, they’re acting out of low self-esteem, they’re acting out of a deficiency.”

In his opinion, the fear that the white people have leads them to act evil. He added, “They have to rob, steal, rape, kill in order to survive. So then, these people that didn’t have what we have — and when I say we, I speak of the melanated people — they had to be savages.” Nick went on calling them “barbaric,” saying, “They’re acting as animals so they’re the ones that are actually closer to animals. They’re the ones that are actually the true savages.”

He received backlash as soon as the video made the rounds online, with some people even accusing him of making anti-semitics comments and calling him a “black supremacist.” One said, “More bIack supremacy out in the open. What a surprise.” Someone else commented, “If you ever wanted to know what real racism sounds like, this is it.”

Following the massive criticism, Nick took to his Facebook account to stress that he does not “condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric.” He added, “I am an advocate for people’s voices to be heard openly, fairly and candidly. In today’s conversation about anti-racism and social justice, I think we all – including myself – must continue educating one another and embrace uncomfortable conversations – it’s the only way we ALL get better.”

“I encourage more healthy dialogue and welcome any experts, clergy, or spokespersons to any of my platforms to hold me accountable and correct me in any statement that I’ve made that has been projected as negative,” he elaborated, saying that he will hold himself accountable for this moment and take full responsibility because “my intentions are only to show that as a beautiful human species we have way more commonalities than differences, So let’s embrace those as well as each other.”