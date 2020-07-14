NHL players who opted out of the 2019-20 return to play

As part of the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement, which has been extended through 2024-25, and return-to-play plan, every player had the opportunity to opt out of the rest of this season by 5 p.m. ET on July 13.

Six players and one assistant coach — Mike Kitchen of the Florida Panthers — did just that. (Montreal Canadiens forward Max Domi, a Type 1 diabetic, was granted an extension of July 20 to decide.)

These are the players who have opted out:

Travis Hamonic, Calgary Flames



Hamonic was not only the first player to officially opt out, but he is also probably the most prominent to do so. The 29-year-old blue-liner is a significant part of the Flames defense and was averaging more than 22 minutes per night this season.

He cited health concerns around his young daughter (who was hospitalized last year with a respiratory illness) and family as the reason for his decision, saying in a statement “being my little kids’ dad is the everyday is the most important job I have.”

The Flames will certainly miss his presence on their blue line, but the organization fully supports his decision.

Mike Green, Edmonton Oilers



Green played just two games with the Oilers after being acquired at the trade deadline from the Detroit Red Wings before going out of the lineup with an injury.

Then the pandemic shut down the season.

Green was one of the first players to opt out due to “deeply personal family health reasons.”

The 34-year-old Green is an unrestricted free agent after this season. He had three goals and eight assists in 50 games this season between the two teams. The Oilers were hoping he would have added some much-needed depth to their blue line.

Karl Alzner, Montreal Canadiens

There was no specific reason given by Alzner or the Canadiens for his opt out (and there does not need to be, as every player has the right to do so without questions being asked), but he will not be with the team when it begins its play-in round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

He has appeared in just 13 games (including only four this season) for the Canadiens the past two seasons.

He is currently in Year 3 of a five-year, $23.125 million contract he signed with the team in free agency. He has spent most of the past two seasons playing in the American Hockey League.

Roman Polak, Dallas Stars

Polak had already made it clear during the stoppage that he would not be returning if the NHL season resumed, so his decision was not really a surprise.

He is a pending free agent after this season and has agreed to a contract for next season with a team in the Czech Republic.

He appeared in 41 games for the Stars this season, recording four assists.

Sven Baertschi, Vancouver Canucks

Baertschi’s role with the Canucks has been significantly reduced this season, resulting in him spending the majority of the 2019-20 campaign in the American Hockey League where he was a point-per-game player.

Before this season he had averaged around 20 goals per 82 games for the Canucks but was limited to just six games and two assists this season.

He decided not to return.

He remains under contract with the Canucks through the end of next season.

Steven Kampfer, Boston Bruins



The 31-year-old Kampfer also opted out over concerns for his family. Kampfer said in a statement that his wife and 1-year-old son both have a congenital heart defect that could create complications if they were to contract COVID-19.

He added that opting out was a difficult decision, but that family will always be a priority.

Kampfer appeared in 10 games for the Bruins this season.