NFL Team Washington Redskins to Drop Name

NFL team Washington Redskins have announced that it will be changing both its name and its logo amid pressure from sponsors and fans — claiming the name is offensive to Native Americans.

This comes just days after the team announced it would be reviewing the name.

“That review has begun in earnest,” the team’s statement said at the time. “As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward. Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review.”

