NFL Team Washington Redskins to Drop Name

NFL team Washington Redskins have announced that it will be changing both its name and its logo amid pressure from sponsors and fans — claiming the name is offensive to Native Americans.

This comes just days after the team announced it would be reviewing the name.

“That review has begun in earnest,” the team’s statement said at the time. “As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward. Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review.”

The announcement states, “On July 3rd, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team’s name. That review has begun in earnest. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward.

“Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review. Dan Snyder and Coach Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.”