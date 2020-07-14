NFL rookies who will make the biggest impact this season

Making a big impact in the NFL as a rookie is difficult, and it’s not always the top picks who make the biggest difference. Here’s a look at 25 rookies who could be the biggest factors in the league in 2020.
After cutting Todd Gurley, the Rams are set for a running back committee with Akers, Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown, Akers was the team’s second-round pick and could have the most versatility on the ground with 1,369 yards from scrimmage at Florida State last season.
The pressure is on Aiyuk to perform in his rookie season in San Francisco, especially with Deebo Samuel likely to miss the start of 2020 due to injury. Aiyuk was a star at Arizona State last season with 1,192 yards receiving and eight touchdowns en route to a first-round selection in the draft.
Brown was arguably the most dominant interior defensive lineman in this year’s draft class and could anchor Carolina’s revamped defense for years to come. He had four sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss in his senior season at Auburn.
The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, at LSU Burrow had one of the best seasons by a quarterback in college football history during 2019. He has plenty of weapons to keep putting up big numbers in his first NFL season, taking over for Andy Dalton in Cincy after going first overall in the draft.
Dobbins joins a team that loves to run the ball after a great three seasons at Ohio State, including over 2,000 yards rushing last year. The second-round pick slots in behind Mark Ingram on Baltimore’s depth chart entering the year.
Edwards-Helaire has potential to make a great Chiefs offense even better. A gifted receiver, Edwards-Helaire had 55 receptions last season along with 1,414 yards rushing. He will compete with Damien Williams for snaps in his rookie season.
Willie Gay, LB, Chiefs
Gay’s college career was cut short by off-field issues, but the second-round pick could start for the Chiefs immediately. Kansas City has struggled to stop the run in recent seasons, but Gay could make a big difference in that area.
Henderson effectively replaces Jalen Ramsey as Jacksonville’s top corner. The team has undergone significant turnover on defense recently and is hoping to strike gold with the early first-rounder out of Florida.
The Chargers moved on from Philip Rivers this offseason, and the Herbert era should start soon. Herbert will compete with veteran Tyrod Taylor for the starting job, and it won’t be long before the first-round pick out of Oregon gets his chance.
Jefferson has big shoes to fill, replacing Stefon Diggs at wideout for the Vikings. He was a first-round pick after accumulating 1,540 yards receiving for LSU last year.
Jeudy looks to have a bright NFL future after a great career at Alabama. The wideout had over 1,100 yards receiving in each of the last two seasons and was Denver’s top pick in the draft.
Kinlaw brings huge pass-rush upside and steps into a loaded 49ers defensive line. After trading DeForest Buckner, San Francisco would love for the South Carolina alum to fill the void.
Lamb fell in the Cowboys lap in the first round of the draft after a brilliant college career at Oklahoma. He finished last season with 1,327 yards and 15 touchdowns and will begin his career as Dallas’ No. 3 wideout.
A fourth-round pick by the Steelers, McFarland could find a role in his rookie season if he impresses early. The Maryland product was used on a limited basis last season, but the position is wide open for someone to break through after James Conner struggled last year.
Moss is set to be a nice complement for second-year back Devin Singletary in Buffalo. The third-round pick saw significant playing time in four seasons at Utah, finishing last year with over 1,800 yards from scrimmage and 17 touchdowns.
Jeff Okudah, CB, Lions
The third overall pick in the draft, Okudah is set to start after the Lions traded star cornerback Darius Slay. His track record at Ohio State shows that he should handle the transition well.
Reagor’s stats regressed last season due to poor quarterback play at TCU, but he produced over 1,000 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns in his sophomore season. With Alshon Jeffery’s health in flux, Reagor will have pressure to perform as a rookie first-round pick.
Ruggs was the fastest wideout in the 2020 draft class and was rewarded with a first-round selection by the Raiders. For a team desperate for receiver help, he could step in as the Raiders’ No. 1 wideout immediately.
Baltimore struggled to replace C.J. Mosley last year but has finally found its new inside linebacker in Queen. He had a great 2019 season at LSU, with 85 tackles and three sacks.
New Orleans is saving money by drafting Ruiz in the first round and installed him at guard after cutting Larry Warford. He will step in as an immediate starter for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.
Simmons was arguably the most unique player in the 2020 draft class, with the ability to play either linebacker or safety due to his speed. The first-round pick should have a hybrid role in Arizona and be a big part of a rebuilding defense.
Swift had a great career at Georgia, and should challenge Kerryon Johnson for snaps in his rookie season. The second-round pick had over 1,400 yards from scrimmage last season for the Bulldogs.
Tagovailoa’s rookie season status is unclear after undergoing hip surgery last year. The lefty had a great year at Alabama when he was on the field and should eventually replace Ryan Fitzpatrick if he’s healthy.
Tampa Bay needed more running back depth, and Vaughn is set to challenge incumbent Ronald Jones for snaps in his rookie season. The third-round pick had over 1,000 yards rushing in back-to-back seasons at Vanderbilt.
Chase Young, DE, Washington
Young was considered one of the most talented pass rushing prospects the draft has seen in years and was drafted appropriately as the No. 2 overall pick by Washington. He had 16.5 sacks in only 12 games for Ohio State last year and will get plenty of rookie opportunities.