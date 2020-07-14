Netflix slowly introduces ‘shuffle’ button for indecisive users

Netflix appears to be introducing a button to help those unable to choose what films or television shows to watch.

Months after it was reported the streaming service had been testing a long-awaited shuffle button, it seems the function is either being sampled once again or added permanently to accounts.

Previous reports said that it was available for episodes of television only. After selecting a series, you would then be taken to another menu where the “Play Random Episode” button was available.





It was tested around the same that as the “Remove from Row” button, which has since been fully introduced. This allows you to edit your “Continue Watching” section.

However, Netflix users are now claiming on Twitter and Reddit that the option is also available for films.

Once you click the button, Netflix randomly allocates you something to watch.

The button is available for some users with Samsung and Fire TVs, but it does not seem to be there for users who watch Netflix via Apple TV or the Amazon Firestick.













Netflix users are evidently happy with the addition, with one calling it “crazy genius”.