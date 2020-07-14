Nelson Mandela’s Daughter Zindzi Dies at 59

(JOHANNESBURG) — Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of South African anti-apartheid leaders Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, has died aged 59.

State television South African Broadcasting Corporation has reported that Mandela died at a Johannesburg hospital early Monday morning.

She had been South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark since 2015.

The Mandelas’ daughter came to international prominence in 1985, when the white minority government offered to release Nelson Mandela from prison if he denounced violence perpetrated by his movement, the Africa National Congress, against apartheid, the brutal system of racial discrimination enforced in South Africa at that .

Zindzi Mandela read his letter rejecting the offer at a packed public meeting that was broadcast around the world.

She is survived by her husband and four children.

